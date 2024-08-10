Brush fires in Shoreline under investigation
|Grass alongside the Interurban Trail was burnt.
Photo by Michael Winkelhorst
Shoreline Fire responded to brush fires along the Interurban Trail and Dunn Lumber on August 7, 2024.
Grass was burned on one side of the Trail and on the other side, a number of trees lining the Sephardic Brotherhood Cemetery were burned.
|Trees at the cemetery on 167th were also burnt.
Photo by Michael Winkelhorst
The cause is unknown and is under investigation.
Thanks to Michael Winkelhorst for the photos.
