Dramatic sunset

Saturday, August 10, 2024


Photo by Lee Lageschulte

I saw part of this sunset and knew I'd get a photo from Lee. It was dramatic. 

The sunset colors change from minute to minute.

My view was a bright red sun in the middle of fiery sky, kind of a combination of these two photos.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

I fear that this sunset has some wildfire smoke in it. I saw one notice that was threatening wildfire smoke in Puget Sound. Later I saw one that said we were safe from wildfire smoke for a while.

Be prepared, especially if members of your household have asthma. Have or make an air filter and have extra filters on hand. They sell out quickly when the smoke rolls in.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 4:40 AM
