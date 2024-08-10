Dramatic sunset



Photo by Lee Lageschulte



I saw part of this sunset and knew I'd get a photo from Lee. It was dramatic.





The sunset colors change from minute to minute.





My view was a bright red sun in the middle of fiery sky, kind of a combination of these two photos.





Photo by Lee Lageschulte

I fear that this sunset has some wildfire smoke in it. I saw one notice that was threatening wildfire smoke in Puget Sound. Later I saw one that said we were safe from wildfire smoke for a while.





Be prepared, especially if members of your household have asthma. Have or make an air filter and have extra filters on hand. They sell out quickly when the smoke rolls in.





--Diane Hettrick







