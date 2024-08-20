New look at future hybrid-electric ferries

New rendering of hybrid-electric ferry

Washington State Ferries has released new renderings of what the five hybrid-electric vessels will look like.





On first glance they appear to be very similar to our current fleet. But if you look closely, you’ll notice large green boxes on the top deck. Those are the boat’s charging receptacles.





Below deck, you’ll find a flexible hybrid propulsion plant that includes two diesel engines as well as two battery banks, powering two electric motors on each end.





Other features include open-air passenger lounges beneath each wheelhouse and 47 more feet of length than our Olympic-class ferries, increasing vehicle capacity from 144 to 160.



