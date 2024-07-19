Crafts Day Sunday at Lake Forest Park Farmers Market



Join us from 10am to 2pm for our highly anticipated annual Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market! Join us from 10am to 2pm for our highly anticipated annual Crafts Day at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market!





And for our furry friends, shop for original pet beds, dog carriers, catnip toys, and adorable pet accessories like bow ties and bandanas.



This year's lineup features many of your favorite vendors along with some fresh new faces, bringing you an even broader selection of high-quality, hand-crafted goods. It's the perfect opportunity to discover new treasures and support local talent.



Don't miss out on this vibrant celebration of craftsmanship! Mark your calendar now and get ready for the best shopping experience of the summer.







This special event is one of the best shopping days of the year, showcasing a truly impressive array of creative and high-quality items from local artists, artisans, and crafters – all handmade right here in Washington state!Whether you're seeking beautiful jewelry, luxurious skincare products, enchanting candles and diffusers, stylish home décor, trendy clothing and textiles, or stunning handbags, you'll find it all here.Each piece is a testament to the creativity and skill of our local artisans, and there's something for every age and style. You’ll even find unique and gorgeous artwork in nearly every medium and handmade greeting cards for every occasion!