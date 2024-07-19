Voting begins Friday for Washington's August 6 Primary Election
Friday, July 19, 2024
Voters’ pamphlets, featuring statements from each candidate and about each measure, will also arrive in mail boxes this week. Voters can access a personalized voters’ guide on My Voter Information.
Voters will receive their ballots in the coming days and should have them by the Monday, July 22 mail delivery.
Voters who have not received their ballots by Monday can call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).
For the first time since moving to vote-by-mail fifteen years ago, KCE is sending I Voted stickers directly to each voter right inside their ballot packet.
Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, August 6, or returned to one of the 81 official drop box locations across the county. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week, until 8pm sharp on Election Day.
The deadline to register to vote online is July 29. Voters can register and vote through 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.
All voters are encouraged to track their ballot to make sure their voice heard. Voters can also sign up for ballot alerts to receive text and email notifications about their ballot status from when it’s mailed to when it’s verified and counted by King County Elections. Simply opt in online through KCE’s ballot tracker.
For the first time since moving to vote-by-mail fifteen years ago, KCE is sending I Voted stickers directly to each voter right inside their ballot packet.
Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, August 6, or returned to one of the 81 official drop box locations across the county. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week, until 8pm sharp on Election Day.
The deadline to register to vote online is July 29. Voters can register and vote through 8 p.m. on Election Day at any of KCE’s Vote Center locations.
All voters are encouraged to track their ballot to make sure their voice heard. Voters can also sign up for ballot alerts to receive text and email notifications about their ballot status from when it’s mailed to when it’s verified and counted by King County Elections. Simply opt in online through KCE’s ballot tracker.
0 comments:
Post a Comment