Come join your neighbors at Midvale Gardens this weekend between 11 and 2
Friday, July 19, 2024
Midvale Gardens Update
(N 192nd St. and the Interurban Trail, Shoreline)
July 20-21 weekend work party 11am - 2pm
|Pile of mulch at Midvale Gardens waiting for willing volunteeers
Photo by Derek Creisler
Come join your neighbors at Midvale Gardens this weekend between 11am and 2pm.
We have been gifted with free wood chips from the Shoreline Parks Department and we still have several piles to distribute
Your volunteer help is requested. We have 5 gallon buckets and cardboard (we can always use more).
Dress for uneven ground - no sandals.
|Photo by Kristine Tsujikawa
They'll make short work of any remaining invasive brush.
Thanks for your support and hopefully you, your family, and friends can stop by and continue the process of turning this once overgrown Seattle City Light parcel into a shady summertime community asset.
Derek Creisler
Midvalegardens@gmail.com
Thanks for your support and hopefully you, your family, and friends can stop by and continue the process of turning this once overgrown Seattle City Light parcel into a shady summertime community asset.
Derek Creisler
Midvalegardens@gmail.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment