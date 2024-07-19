Come join your neighbors at Midvale Gardens this weekend between 11 and 2

Midvale Gardens Update

(N 192nd St. and the Interurban Trail, Shoreline)

July 20-21 weekend work party 11am - 2pm

Pile of mulch at Midvale Gardens waiting for willing volunteeers

Photo by Derek Creisler

We have been gifted with free wood chips from the Shoreline Parks Department and we still have several piles to distribute





Your volunteer help is requested. We have 5 gallon buckets and cardboard (we can always use more).





Dress for uneven ground - no sandals.





Photo by Kristine Tsujikawa Following this weekend we will break for the summer and make plans to once again rent the Earthcraft Services goatherd in September.



Following this weekend we will break for the summer and make plans to once again rent the Earthcraft Services goatherd in September.





Thanks for your support and hopefully you, your family, and friends can stop by and continue the process of turning this once overgrown Seattle City Light parcel into a shady summertime community asset.



Derek Creisler

Midvalegardens@gmail.com





They'll make short work of any remaining invasive brush.Thanks for your support and hopefully you, your family, and friends can stop by and continue the process of turning this once overgrown Seattle City Light parcel into a shady summertime community asset.Derek Creisler

Come join your neighbors at Midvale Gardens this weekend between 11am and 2pm.