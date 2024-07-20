

Learn how to skate with Learn how to skate with Tilted Thunder Roller Derby (TTRD) in this 6-week training program from July 31st to September 7, 2024.





This camp is intended for beginner to intermediate level skaters and no experience is necessary. We will train you on stops and falls, agility and maneuvering, and basic blocking and jamming skills.





Have no idea what that means? It's okay, we'll teach you everything!





This training camp will culminate in a learning scrimmage (positional blocking only) with TTRD skaters to help guide you through, and all campers are allowed to bring onr guest to the scrimmage.





During this program we will train your skills within the context of the RDCL rule set which is the rule set used for banked track roller derby (though this camp will take place on a flat surface).



Requirements:

Women and non-binary

18+

Insurance required

Full derby gear required

BIPOC scholarships available







$100 for 12 sessions to be held at the Roller Derby Brats Warehouse behind the Sprouts Farmers Market 13024 Stone Ave N. Seattle WA 98133











