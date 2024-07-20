Overnight closures on NE 175th for Sound Transit construction

Saturday, July 20, 2024




Sound Transit will perform major work overnight on 175th from Sunday to Thursday.

Full closure of NE 175th St, northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps, and King County Metro on-ramp

Starting Sunday, July 21, 2024 Sound Transit will close both directions of NE 175th St from 5th Ave NE to the I-5 underpass, including the northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at NE 175th St.

Sunday, July 21, through Thursday, July 25, from 11pm to 5am the following mornings.

These closures are part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.

Contact information:
Traffic will need to detour to the next freeway entrance / exit and east-west surface streets such as 155th, 185th, and 205th and north south routes on 5th and 15th.


