Overnight closures on NE 175th for Sound Transit construction
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Full closure of NE 175th St, northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps, and King County Metro on-ramp
Starting Sunday, July 21, 2024 Sound Transit will close both directions of NE 175th St from 5th Ave NE to the I-5 underpass, including the northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at NE 175th St.
Sunday, July 21, through Thursday, July 25, from 11pm to 5am the following mornings.
These closures are part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.
Contact information:
- Community Outreach: c-jaybee.ragudo@soundtransit.orgor 206-701-1469
- After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395
