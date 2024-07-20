Overnight closures on NE 175th for Sound Transit construction







Sound Transit will perform major work overnight on 175th from Sunday to Thursday.











Community Outreach: c-jaybee.ragudo@soundtransit.orgor 206-701-1469

Traffic will need to detour to the next freeway entrance / exit and east-west surface streets such as 155th, 185th, and 205th and north south routes on 5th and 15th. Contact information:









Full closure of NE 175th St, northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps, and King County Metro on-rampStarting Sunday, July 21, 2024 Sound Transit will close both directions of NE 175th St from 5th Ave NE to the I-5 underpass, including the northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps at NE 175th St.Sunday, July 21, through Thursday, July 25, from 11pm to 5am the following mornings.These closures are part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.