Plan ahead for a busy weekend filled with Seattle-area events, construction and maintenance

Saturday, July 20, 2024


This busy summer weekend will be C-O-N-G-E-S-T-E-D for the Seattle area, with the Bite of Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party, NHRA Northwest Nationals, Chinatown Seafair Parade and Vashon Island Strawberry Festival

There are lots of other events and construction to be aware of, so please give yourself plenty of time to get around. Consider transit, carpooling, Ferries or Amtrak Cascades. 

Oh, and don’t forget the sunscreen, water and sunglasses.

--WSDOT  


