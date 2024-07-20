Register your National Night Out events in Lake Forest Park
Saturday, July 20, 2024
|2021 Night Out in Lake Forest Park
Photo courtesy City of LFP
National Night Out is just around the corner, Tuesday, August 6, 2024 from 6:00 - 9:00pm.
This special evening aims to strengthen community bonds by encouraging everyone to step outside and connect with their neighbors for a delightful gathering filled with fun, food, and a strong sense of togetherness.
National Night Out presents an excellent opportunity to familiarize yourself with those living nearby, as well as the dedicated first responders who serve our city.
Throughout the event, city staff, NEMCo volunteers, police officers, and firefighters will be visiting as many neighborhood parties as possible.
Invite a Lake Forest Park Police officer to come by and say hello. Email Lt. Diego Zanella for more information.
Registration Forms are available at the Police Department or online:
- Registration Form - National Night Out
- Special Event Permit Form - National Night Out
- Invitation - National Night Out
0 comments:
Post a Comment