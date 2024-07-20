Register your National Night Out events in Lake Forest Park

Saturday, July 20, 2024

2021 Night Out in Lake Forest Park
Photo courtesy City of LFP

National Night Out is just around the corner, Tuesday, August 6, 2024 from 6:00 - 9:00pm.

This special evening aims to strengthen community bonds by encouraging everyone to step outside and connect with their neighbors for a delightful gathering filled with fun, food, and a strong sense of togetherness.

National Night Out presents an excellent opportunity to familiarize yourself with those living nearby, as well as the dedicated first responders who serve our city.

Throughout the event, city staff, NEMCo volunteers, police officers, and firefighters will be visiting as many neighborhood parties as possible.

Invite a Lake Forest Park Police officer to come by and say hello. Email Lt. Diego Zanella for more information.

Registration Forms are available at the Police Department or online:
NNO Coordinator: Casey Krzyminski, Lake Forest Park Police Department, 206-364-8216 x 523, 
Email


Posted by DKH at 2:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  