Dorothy G. Loftman 1939-2024

Dorothy G. Loftman, 84, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2024 at Evergreen Health Hospice Center in Kirkland, WA after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.





After enjoying time as a full-time Mom where she perfected her homemaking skills, including sewing, cooking and crafting, she began working at North Seattle Community College, where she worked for 25 years before retiring in 2004.



She is survived by her husband Allan of Mill Creek, WA; children: Gregory Averill (Cheryl), Shari Winstead (Stan), Bill Hanson (Myrna), stepdaughters Tana Boy (Walter), Tiffiny Sandquist (Mark), and Terra Loftman, sister Betty Meeks (Bill) of FL, grandson Daniel Hawkins (Shawna), and great-grandsons Cameron and Carson, as well as many nieces, nephews and treasured friends.



Dottie was known for her love of family, sense of style, zest for life and love of dancing, especially the Jitterbug! She enjoyed bowling and always had great fun, especially when making new friends.





After retirement, she and Allan became snowbirds and spent their winter months at their second home in Bullhead City, AZ, where they made many new and lifelong friends. Dorothy will be truly missed by her loving family and her many adoring friends.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, 2pm at Northshore Church, 10301 NE 145th St., Kirkland, Washington.







Dorothy (Dottie) was born in Washington, DC on October 4, 1939 to Dorothy M. & Larry D. Winstead, and grew up in the surrounding area. She began her secretarial career with the federal government in 1957, working for the Naval Department and the GAO until 1971 when her family moved to Bothell, Washington.