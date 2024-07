Raven statue stolen from 145th trailhead

The Emissary Raven sculpture has been stolen from its pedestal located at the 145th Street Interurban trailhead. The Emissary Raven sculpture has been stolen from its pedestal located at the 145th Street Interurban trailhead.





Donated to the City by the Shoreline Rotary in 2005, the sculpture was created by artist Tony Angell and was conceived as a welcoming form for travelers moving along the Interurban Trail into Shoreline.





If you have any information about the theft of the art or its current location, please contact Shoreline Police Sergeant Scott Fitchett at 206-801-2756 or email scott.fitchett@kingcounty.gov . Reference case number C24023871. You can remain anonymous.