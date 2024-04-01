Shoreline council members question tree removals; city says an earthquake could cause 175th to “slip and slide” into Ronald Bog
Friday, April 5, 2024
By Oliver Moffat
At the April 1, 2024 meeting, some Shoreline city council members raised concerns about tree removals for the 175th Corridor Project. City staff told the council that 175th could “slip and slide” into Ronald Bog during an earthquake. To make the road safer, the city must rebuild the roadway which will require tree removals.
|Councilmember Annette Ademasu asked staff for more details about tree removals planned for the 175th project especially at Ronald Bog Park
Councilmember Annette Ademasu raised a 175th corridor project agenda item up for discussion at this week’s council meeting. She questioned the proposed removal of 213 significant trees to make way for the road project. “At Ronald Bog there are three large conifers and a Japanese cherry. Is there anyway to save those at Ronald Bog?” she asked.
In response to questions, Public Works Director, Tricia Juhnke said, “In an earthquake, 175th would most likely slip and slide and fall into the bog. 175th is identified as one of our top emergency corridors for connection throughout the city.”
Making the road safer requires regrading the roadway and building walls on each side to contain the new substrate. “It is also a reason we were able to get an $8 million grant from FEMA to improve the infrastructure,” Juhnke added.
|Councilmember John Ramsdell raised concerns about transparency and asked why the 175th arborist report had not been published earlier
Councilmember John Ramsdell said, “I’m concerned about the lack of transparency and communication with the community. I was really hoping to see more transparency. What concerned me is that the arborist report wasn’t done until October.”
City staff reiterated a promise made in September of 2023 to provide more transparency on tree impacts and said the city is still “playing catch up” on projects that have been in the planning phase for many years.
|Cross section of preferred concept from Meridian Avenue N to I-5 (facing east)
In recognizing that the 175th project has been in planning since before the city recently reprioritized in favor of increased tree preservation, Mayor Chris Roberts said, “as nimble as Shoreline is we are still a relatively large ship and we can’t turn on a dime”
On Monday April 15, the city council will hold a public hearing and discuss Shoreline’s Transportation Improvement Plan. The plan, which serves as a six-year roadmap for transportation projects in the city, is updated each year.
