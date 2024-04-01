KEEP BOTHELL ODD - Open house April 16, 2024

Bothell, WA: On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 7:30pm, Bothell Lodge #124 of the International Order of Odd Fellows will host an open house, the second in a series of three.





This evening’s presentation will be “The Odd (Fellows) History of Burying Bothell’s Pioneers”.





The presentation in May will be on Bothell’s Civil War history given by Richard Heisler. Learn about Odd Fellowship, its mission to bury the dead, and the Bothell Pioneer Cemetery. Historical artifacts, a tour of the hall, musical entertainment, and light refreshments available.



Odd Fellows have been the social heart of communities across America for over 200 years. Bothell Lodge #124, chartered in 1892, played a significant role in the history of Bothell, and today is the longest continuously operating organization in Bothell.





The first public cemetery in Bothell was created in 1889 on land donated by George Wilson so two children, whose family was visiting, could be buried. Since then, George Wilson himself and many other early Bothell settlers have been buried there.





Bothell Odd Fellows, along with the Macabees, took ownership of the cemetery in 1909 and ran it until the 1990s when membership in the organizations dwindled and the city took ownership. Odd Fellowship remains unbroken in Bothell and the lodge is looking forward to sharing its history and its future with members of our community.











