Free computer classes at Shoreline Library April 15 and 29, 2024
Friday, April 5, 2024
Microsoft Word Level 1
Monday, April 15, 10:30am-12pm
Learn and practice word processing. Enter and format text, and work with files.
Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.
Please register here
Microsoft Word Level 2
Monday, April 29, 10:30am-12pm
Enhance your text documents with document designs, layout and more.
Must have Microsoft Word Level 1 proficiency.
Please register here
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment