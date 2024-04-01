How to Plant a Prune-less Garden April 9, 2024 at Lake Forest Park





This talk will help identify how plant choices, placement and cultivation practices along with those famous last words. "I can always prune it to keep it smaller" contributing to a prune-a-lot garden.





Whether you are starting a whole new landscape or making changes within an established garden, learn how to optimize plant selection and design elements to help set the stage for less pruning over the long term.



We meet at LFP Town Center located at Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. General meeting starts at 9:30am, then a short break for treats and the speaker starts at 10:30am to 11:30am.



We welcome new members and experienced gardeners. We meet from Sept to May for our regular meetings and then we also have A Christmas party, A Garden Party and a small tour of three or so members yards followed by a brown bag lunch.



Dues are $35.00 a year. You may attend two meeting for free to see if you like the club and then we ask that you join.



Thanks and hope to see you there.



Oh and on May 18th is our annual plant sale.







As gardeners mature along with their gardens, the level of pruning may no longer match one's time or energy for the task.