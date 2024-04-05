Jobs: WSDOT Air Quality & Acoustics Specialist (TPS3)

Friday, April 5, 2024

WSDOT
Air Quality & Acoustics Specialist (TPS3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$64,108 - $95,155 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Planning Specialist 3 (In-Training) to serve as the Air Quality and Acoustics Specialist in Shoreline, WA. This unique statewide position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. 

As a diverse group of environmental specialists, we promote and facilitate an environmentally responsible transportation program. In order to achieve the goals of the mission statement, the Transportation Planning Specialist 3 shall perform the following functions: Independently and collaboratively as a team member conduct planning assignments involving multiple transportation modes and problem areas within the Air Quality and Acoustical disciplines related to transportation projects. 

Work assignments will include, but are not limited to, acoustics and air quality related environmental analysis, research, permitting, and community outreach throughout WSDOT statewide.

