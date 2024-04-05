40th Avenue NE road closure on April 8 for construction activity

Friday, April 5, 2024

The section to be closed is marked in red.

A day-long closure of a portion of 40th Avenue NE in Lake Forest Park is scheduled for Monday, April 8, 2024.

From 8:00am to approximately 3:30pm, the portion of 40th Avenue NE between Ballinger Way NE and NE 182nd Street will be closed for construction activity. No through traffic will be allowed during this time.

Local access will be provided from the NE 182nd Street side of the closure. The road will be reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

If there are to be additional closures on 40th Ave the following day, a new notification will be issued.


Posted by DKH at 3:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  