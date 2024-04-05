Link 1 Line service to Lynnwood begins August 30, 2024

January 30, 2024, work was finishing on the Shoreline South / 148th Transit Station.

Drone photography by David Carlos



Sound Transit announced today that passenger service on the Link 1 Line will begin to Lynnwood on August 30, 2024. The 8.5-mile segment will add four new stations: Shoreline South/148th St., Shoreline North/185th St., Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood City Center. During peak hours, trains will run approximately every eight minutes.





Testing trains on February 27, 2024. Photo from NE 195th pedestrian bridge by Steven Treseler

Short video here

Community Transit and King County Metro have agreed to revise the date for bus service upgrades and improvements originally planned to take effect Aug. 31. Bus changes will instead take place Sept. 14, allowing a smooth launch of extended 1 Line service before bus routing changes occur.

“Opening the 1 Line to Lynnwood is a major milestone in the growth of light rail,” said King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dow Constantine.

“For the first time, the light rail system is joining two counties, bringing voters’ vision for our region’s integrated transit system one step closer to reality. Thanks to the collaboration between our region’s transit agencies, we are ready for the start of service, with increased capacity for Link riders and a smooth service transition for other riders.”







Mountlake Terrace Transit Station, looking north. January 30, 2024

Drone photography by David Carlos

The Lynnwood extension will serve the following stations, all of them with multiple transit connections:

Shoreline South/148th Station . Located just northeast of I-5 at the NE 145th Street exit, the elevated Shoreline South/148th Station includes a parking garage with approximately 500 new spaces as part of the project.

. Located just northeast of I-5 at the NE 145th Street exit, the elevated Shoreline South/148th Station includes a parking garage with approximately 500 new spaces as part of the project. Shoreline North/185th Station . Located on the east side of I-5, Shoreline North/185th Station serves Shoreline Stadium, the Shoreline Conference Center and the surrounding neighborhoods. Improved pedestrian pathways connect the station to the west side of I-5. A parking garage with approximately 500 new spaces is part of the project.

. Located on the east side of I-5, Shoreline North/185th Station serves Shoreline Stadium, the Shoreline Conference Center and the surrounding neighborhoods. Improved pedestrian pathways connect the station to the west side of I-5. A parking garage with approximately 500 new spaces is part of the project. Mountlake Terrace Station. Located east of I-5 at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center just north of 236th Street Southwest, west of Veterans Memorial Park, the elevated Mountlake Terrace Station straddles 236th Street Southwest and is a short walk from the Mountlake Terrace Library, new City Hall, and the future Gateway transit-oriented development neighborhood. There are 890 existing parking spaces at the station.

Located east of I-5 at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center just north of 236th Street Southwest, west of Veterans Memorial Park, the elevated Mountlake Terrace Station straddles 236th Street Southwest and is a short walk from the Mountlake Terrace Library, new City Hall, and the future Gateway transit-oriented development neighborhood. There are 890 existing parking spaces at the station. Lynnwood City Center. Located at the Lynnwood Transit Center, this elevated station serves one of the busiest transit centers in the region, with extensive connections to local and regional service. A new garage containing 1,670 parking stalls in a five-story structure opened last year.

Visit



The Lynnwood extension will serve the following stations, all of them with multiple transit connections:Visit this page to learn more about the 1 Line to Lynnwood. Stacy & Witbeck/Kiewit/Hoffman JV and Skanska Constructors L300 JV are executing the civil construction on the extension. The $3.1 billion project budget includes up to $1.17 billion from a Full Funding Grant Agreement executed by the Federal Transit Administration. In addition, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau executed a $658 million low-interest loan supporting the project, including new light rail vehicles and support facilities.