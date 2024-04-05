Icebreaker Polar Star completes its Antarctic mission and returns to the U.S.

Polar Star sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco CA

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Autumn Riewestahl

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star and crew have returned to the United States after a monumental 138-day deployment to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2024!

This marks the Polar Star's 27th journey to Antarctica to support this crucial mission.





During their deployment, the crew traveled over 27,500 miles, navigating through various oceans and breaking through thick Antarctic ice to ensure the delivery of vital supplies, including nine million gallons of fuel and 80 million pounds of cargo, to resupply the United States Antarctic stations, in support of the National Science Foundation (NSF) – the lead agency for the United States Antarctic Program (USAP).





"The successful completion of this mission stands as a testament to the relentless commitment and selflessness exhibited by our crew," said Capt. Keith Ropella, Polar Star's commanding officer. "Despite adverse weather, difficult ice, and formidable mechanical challenges, the crew of Polar Star not only achieved their mission but did so with remarkable expertise and teamwork, proof of their devotion to duty and dedication to their shipmates."



During the patrol, the crew touched FOUR continents. (Do you have any guesses about which ones they visited?)





The Polar Star is now in Vallejo, California, where it will undergo phase four of its five-year Service Life Extension Project, ensuring the 48-year-old cutter remains a vital asset for years to come.





Read more about their journey here



Polar Star is homeported in Seattle and is frequently seen sailing by Shoreline.








