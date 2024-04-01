Monday, April 1, 2024 - Sasquatch sighting in Lake Forest Park

Friday, April 5, 2024

Photos by Tara S.

On Monday, April 1, 2024 Lake Forest Park resident Tara S. (she prefers to remain anonymous) was startled to see a strange creature in her forested back yard.

Quickly grabbing her phone, she was able to get two photos of the creature as it traveled across her property.

Lake Forest Park is known for the variety of its wildlife, but this is the first Sasquatch sighting. Residents are advised to be on the lookout. Sasquatch travel great distances and could be anywhere now.

--Diane Hettrick

