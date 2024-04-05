Death by Design - a fun evening of mischief and murder

One evening at an impromptu gathering at a country home filled with uninvited guests, there is a murder.





Who did it? The mental institution escapee? The Bohemian artist? The unhappily married actress and her director husband?





Bridget, the surly maid who enjoys gossip magazines and hates it when her employers show up to the country house where she works, claims the right to solve the murder.





Divining clues and motives worthy of Hercules Poirot, Death by Design is Agatha Christie meets Clue.





The cast of over the top characters include the unhappily married Sorel and Edward, who in the heat of a fight will trash an entire apartment. All the characters spend time insulting and belittling each other, much to the enjoyment of the audience.





In addition to the enjoyment of hearing the characters tear each other apart, the audience has the fun of trying to figure out who the murderer is when every character is a suspect, even Bridget.





The costumes, by Elizabeth Fleming, were period appropriate and beautifully tailored with sharp creases and flattering lines.





For a fun evening of mischief and murder with some surprising twists, this is your ticket.





--Kindle Carpp



