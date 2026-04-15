Pool facility exploration project update
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
|Current site plan
On March 12, 2026, the Shoreline City Council discussed the potential Pool Facility Ballot Measure. They reviewed the proposed design for the pool facility and preliminary cost estimates. They also discussed using property taxes collected through a metropolitan park district to pay for it.
The City Council is interested in moving forward with a ballot measure in November 2026 to build, run, and maintain a new pool facility. Staff are scheduled to present draft ballot materials to the City Council at their May 11 Council meeting. Council has until the end of July to decide whether to place a measure on the November ballot for Shoreline voters to make the final decisions.
Visit the City’s Pool Facility Exploration Project webpage to see the current design booklet and learn more about the project.
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