Public Knowledge - kickoff for a new speaker series at Drumlin today April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Why Greenland Matters
Tuesday April 28, 2026, 7pm

A new speaker series starts today on the stage at Drumlin in Shoreline. This series will focus on science, art, history, public policy and more, with speakers from UW, Shoreline College, and nonprofits and more. 

The goal is to bring people together to learn and be more engaged in their world and community.

For the kickoff talk, three polar scientists discuss their work in Greenland, their experiences collaborating with Greenlandic communities, and the broader context in which American scientists work in Greenland.

Dr. Kristin Laidre
Senior Principal Scientist and Professor UW-APL Polar Science Center,
UW School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences

Dr. Michalea King
Senior Research Scientist, UW-APL Polar Science Center

Dr. Michelle Koutnik
Associate Research Professor, UW Department of Earth and Space Sciences

Please keep an eye out on the Drumlin website or the Ridgecrest Public House food truck calendar for future talks.

If you would like to talk or want to suggest a future topic or speaker, please reach out to us at publicknowledge.drumlin@gmail.com.


Posted by DKH at 4:04 AM
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