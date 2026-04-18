Lake Forest Park Farmers Market opens May 10, 2026
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Celebrate opening day AND Mother's Day with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and all the fresh produce and treats the Market has to offer. We’re excited to welcome back your favorite farmers, growers, and makers - and enjoy something new each week with our rotating craft vendors!
The Market will be held every Sunday, 10am to 2pm through October 18, 2026 in front of Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17171 Bothell Way NE.
Special events:
July 19: Craft Day – A special showcase of local artisans & handmade treasures.
August 30: Family Day – Fun, games & activities for all ages!
For over 20 years, the market has been the community’s go-to spot for fresh food, local goods, and community connection. We’re so grateful to spend Sundays with you. See you at the market!
Presented by Third Place Commons (501c3). Learn more at www.thirdplacecommons.org
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