Sewer work continues at 35th & Ballinger/SR 104

Fish culvert work October 2025 with SR 104 blocked off

Photo by David Carlos

WSDOT 35th Ave & SR 104 / Ballinger Way road work update WSDOT 35th Ave & SR 104 / Ballinger Way road work update









Weather and other factors could require additional construction time.



This work is expected to last several weeks. The work zone will then transition to NE 185th Street near 35th Avenue NE for several more weeks. All local roads will reopen overnight when construction is not active.Weather and other factors could require additional construction time.

As part of a WSDOT project, daytime sewer installation supporting the SR 104 Lyon Creek fish passage project will begin on Monday, April 20, 2026.Prior to this daytime work, several overnight work periods reduced SR 104 to one lane near 35th Avenue NE. Additionally, 35th Avenue NE will close at the intersection with SR 104 during those same hours.Starting Monday, daytime sewer work installation will happen from 7am to 5pm daily Monday through Friday beginning on 35th Ave NE.