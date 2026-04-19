Sewer work continues at 35th & Ballinger/SR 104

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Fish culvert work October 2025 with SR 104 blocked off
Photo by David Carlos

WSDOT 35th Ave & SR 104 / Ballinger Way road work update

As part of a WSDOT project, daytime sewer installation supporting the SR 104 Lyon Creek fish passage project will begin on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Prior to this daytime work, several overnight work periods reduced SR 104 to one lane near 35th Avenue NE. Additionally, 35th Avenue NE will close at the intersection with SR 104 during those same hours.

Starting Monday, daytime sewer work installation will happen from 7am to 5pm daily Monday through Friday beginning on 35th Ave NE. 

This work is expected to last several weeks. The work zone will then transition to NE 185th Street near 35th Avenue NE for several more weeks. All local roads will reopen overnight when construction is not active.

Weather and other factors could require additional construction time.


Posted by DKH at 1:42 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  