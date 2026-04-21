Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP)

Tuesday, April 21, 2026


The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) market season runs from June 1 through October 31, 2026. With June right around the corner, many local programs have opened their SFMNP application windows. 

Here is an updated list of local program contacts to help direct interested individuals.
 
Washington residents age 60 or older and Native Americans/Alaska Natives age 55 or older with a household income below 185% of the federal poverty level ($2,461/month, adding $876 for each additional household member) are eligible for SFMNP benefits.

Interested individuals must apply each year through local agencies before receiving SFMNP benefits. New benefit cards will be issued to SFMNP participants for this 2026 season.

See you at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market every Sunday, May 10 through October 18, 2026 (10am - 2pm)!


Posted by DKH at 11:40 PM
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