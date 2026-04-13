Middle School Pickleball and Table Tennis Tournament April 18, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026


Middle School Pickleball and Table Tennis Tournament
Saturday, April 18, 2026 from  6:00 - 10:30pm
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

For youth in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade only.

For more information, contact Hayden Spevacek at 206-373-1239 or hspevacek@shorelinewa.gov
  • Sign up 6:00pm-6:45pm
  • Must sign up before 6:45pm
  • Tournament begins 7pm sharp
  • Single elimination bracket| 
  • Rules at 6:55pm
  • Middle School only event
  • all skill levels welcome!
FREE!


Posted by DKH at 2:43 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  