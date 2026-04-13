Middle School Pickleball and Table Tennis Tournament April 18, 2026
Monday, April 13, 2026
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center at 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
For youth in 6th, 7th, and 8th grade only.
For more information, contact Hayden Spevacek at 206-373-1239 or hspevacek@shorelinewa.gov
- Sign up 6:00pm-6:45pm
- Must sign up before 6:45pm
- Tournament begins 7pm sharp
- Single elimination bracket|
- Rules at 6:55pm
- Middle School only event
- all skill levels welcome!
FREE!
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