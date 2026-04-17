Driftwood Players production of Agatha Christie’s The Mysterious Affair at Styles opens May 15, 2026
Friday, April 17, 2026
Edmonds Driftwood Players is excited to announce our upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s The Mysterious Affair at Styles, adapted by local playwright and author, Kate Danley, playing at the Wade James Theatre May 15-June 7, 2026.
Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre that is proud to have been entertaining audiences in the Pacific Northwest since 1958, making EDP one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State. As we celebrate our final mainstage production of our 67th Season in Edmonds, we would like to thank the community for their continued support of local theatre.
This production features the acting talents of:
This faithful, new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles introduces audiences to the first mystery of Hercule Poirot. The year is 1916 and, injured in WWI, Hastings finds himself convalescing at the manor of his old friend, John Cavendish.
But when John’s mother is poisoned in the middle of the night, everyone becomes a suspect. The only person who can solve the crime is none other than the famed Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. Agatha Christie’s gifts of misdirection are on full display as red herrings, twists, and turns lead the audience on a dizzying journey to find out whodunnit.
This production features the acting talents of:
- Duncan Thorvilson (Lieutenant Hastings)
- Seamus C. Smith (John Cavendish)
- Amit Rosenberg (Alfred Inglethorp)
- Else Buckley (Lawrence Cavendish)
- Jayton Newbury (Dr. Bauerstein)
- Chris Ensweiler (Hercule Poirot)
- Braden King (Detective James Japp)
- Nicola Amos (Miss Evie Howard)
- Carol Wieltschnig (Mrs. Emily Inglethorp)
- Maleah Muriekes (Mary Cavendish)
- Nina McKinstry (Dorcas)
- Lia Verdeja (Cynthia Murdoch)
- Nicholas Yi (Male Role Understudy)
- Amy Beck (Female Role Understudy)
The creative/production team includes:
- Katie Soulé (Managing Director/Producer)
- Bryar Freed-Golden (Director)
- Atlyss Larsen (Stage Manager)
- Rex Goulding (Set Designer/Build Coordinator)
- Diane Johnston (Costume Designer)
- Gwyn Skone (Lighting Designer)
- Nancy Johnson (Properties Designer & Set Dresser)
- Matt Jorgensen (Sound Designer)
- Kate Danley (Dialect Coach & Playwright)
- Chantal Burns (Assistant Properties Designer)
WHEN: May 15-June 7, 2026 – Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. An additional 2pm matinee performance has been added on Saturday, 5/30. (16 total performances).
WHERE: Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds.
TICKETS: $31 General Adults (ages 19-59); $28 Youth/Senior/Military. Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.
We would like to thank our Show Sponsor Koenig Financial Group and Season Sponsors Rick Steves’ Europe and Humana for their support and commitment to the creative arts in Edmonds.
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