Driftwood Players production of Agatha Christie’s The Mysterious Affair at Styles opens May 15, 2026

This faithful, new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles introduces audiences to the first mystery of Hercule Poirot. The year is 1916 and, injured in WWI, Hastings finds himself convalescing at the manor of his old friend, John Cavendish.

But when John’s mother is poisoned in the middle of the night, everyone becomes a suspect. The only person who can solve the crime is none other than the famed Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. Agatha Christie’s gifts of misdirection are on full display as red herrings, twists, and turns lead the audience on a dizzying journey to find out whodunnit.

Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre that is proud to have been entertaining audiences in the Pacific Northwest since 1958, making EDP one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State. As we celebrate our final mainstage production of our 67th Season in Edmonds, we would like to thank the community for their continued support of local theatre.This production features the acting talents of: