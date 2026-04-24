County Executive Zahilay statement on King County Regional Homelessness Authority forensic audit





The letter also identifies actions both the County and City will take, as the two primary funders of KCRHA, to provide additional fiscal oversight while KCRHA works to meet the expectations outlined in the letter and to address the report’s findings. The letter and report have also been shared with the full KCRHA Governing Board and the County and City Councils.



“I’m committed to identifying immediate concrete next steps to achieve better financial oversight and stewardship in short order to help stabilize KCRHA, ensure that enhanced, transparent fiscal controls are in place, and that KCRHA maintains the continuity of service that King County taxpayers, service providers, and service recipients need.





"I’ve also asked the King County Executive Finance Committee to identify options that protect the County's investment pool. Over the next few weeks, I will work with the full KCRHA Governing board, County Council, cities, providers, and members of the community on next steps to have the right financial controls in place while also ensuring continuity of care and collaborative engagement on a shared vision for the future of this work.”







