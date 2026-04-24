County Executive Zahilay statement on King County Regional Homelessness Authority forensic audit
Friday, April 24, 2026
|County Executive Girmay Zahilay
“Solving King County’s significant homelessness crisis requires honesty about where the regional response system is falling short and a commitment among government partners to bring more people inside.
"We have a responsibility to ensure this system delivers results — operating with greater efficiency, full transparency, and strong accountability for every public dollar entrusted to us.
“The forensic evaluation report from Clark Nuber, the independent third-party consulting services firm brought on in August 2025, raises serious, concerning questions about KCRHA’s internal controls, fiscal management, and accountability.
“Today, after carefully reviewing the full report and its findings, King County and the City of Seattle shared a letter of expectations with KCRHA that outlines immediate actions the Authority will be expected to take.
“The forensic evaluation report from Clark Nuber, the independent third-party consulting services firm brought on in August 2025, raises serious, concerning questions about KCRHA’s internal controls, fiscal management, and accountability.
“Today, after carefully reviewing the full report and its findings, King County and the City of Seattle shared a letter of expectations with KCRHA that outlines immediate actions the Authority will be expected to take.
The letter also identifies actions both the County and City will take, as the two primary funders of KCRHA, to provide additional fiscal oversight while KCRHA works to meet the expectations outlined in the letter and to address the report’s findings. The letter and report have also been shared with the full KCRHA Governing Board and the County and City Councils.
“I’m committed to identifying immediate concrete next steps to achieve better financial oversight and stewardship in short order to help stabilize KCRHA, ensure that enhanced, transparent fiscal controls are in place, and that KCRHA maintains the continuity of service that King County taxpayers, service providers, and service recipients need.
“I’m committed to identifying immediate concrete next steps to achieve better financial oversight and stewardship in short order to help stabilize KCRHA, ensure that enhanced, transparent fiscal controls are in place, and that KCRHA maintains the continuity of service that King County taxpayers, service providers, and service recipients need.
"I’ve also asked the King County Executive Finance Committee to identify options that protect the County's investment pool. Over the next few weeks, I will work with the full KCRHA Governing board, County Council, cities, providers, and members of the community on next steps to have the right financial controls in place while also ensuring continuity of care and collaborative engagement on a shared vision for the future of this work.”
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