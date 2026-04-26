Edmonds Heights Performing Arts (EHPA) presents ‘We Will Rock You Young@Part®’ May 1-3, 2026



EDMONDS – Edmonds Heights Performing Arts (EHPA) presents We Will Rock You Young@Part®, directed by Dorothy Rosenthal Pierce and performed by Developing Artists (DA; grades 7-12) at EDMONDS – Edmonds Heights Performing Arts (EHPA) presents We Will Rock You Young@Part®, directed by Dorothy Rosenthal Pierce and performed by Developing Artists (DA; grades 7-12) at Edmonds Heights K-12, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds, WA 98020

Friday, May 1 at 7pm

Saturday, May 2 at 1pm

Saturday, May 2 at 7pm (ASL interpretation will be provided)

Sunday, May 3 at 1pm

Approximate run time is one hour, plus intermission.The production features 4 performances:Ticket price: $11 + $1.31 feeWe Will Rock You is a jukebox futuristic musical written by Ben Elton, in collaboration with Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, set to the music of the rock band Queen. It tells the story of two young rebels fighting to restore individuality and live music in a dystopian, corporate future where rock music is banned.Set on a future version of Earth once known as “the iPlanet,” where a powerful corporation controls all aspects of life and musical instruments are banned, the story centers on a group of rebel Bohemians determined to save rock ‘n’ roll.Featuring chart-topping songs such as “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Killer Queen,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” this dynamic adaptation celebrates the power of music and individuality.We Will Rock You Young@Part® is the authorized 60-minute adaptation of the West End musical, designed especially for young performers.The EHPA program at Edmonds Heights K-12 serves a significant portion of the school community, offering theatre classes across all grade levels and producing multiple live performances each year. Students participate both on stage and behind the scenes, gaining experience in acting, technical theatre, and production leadership.EHPA is self-supporting through ticket sales, fundraising and sponsorships. Each year, the program produces a wide range of theatrical works involving hundreds of students.