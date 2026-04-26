Spring clean-up: time to get rid of motor oil, poisons, pesticides, and other hazardous waste
Sunday, April 26, 2026
collection site or to the traveling Wastemobile.
You don’t need to make an appointment, and there’s no fee for this service.
12550 Stone Ave N, Seattle WA 98133
View a YouTube video about the North Seattle collection site.
View a YouTube video about the North Seattle collection site.
Contact information:
- Phone: 206-296-4692
- Email: haz.waste@kingcounty.gov
- Phone line hours: Monday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm (except holidays)
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