Spring clean-up: time to get rid of motor oil, poisons, pesticides, and other hazardous waste

Sunday, April 26, 2026

If you live in King County, you can take your household hazardous waste to any collection site or to the traveling Wastemobile

You don’t need to make an appointment, and there’s no fee for this service.

King County Household Hazardous Waste Facility - North Seattle
12550 Stone Ave N, Seattle WA 98133

View a YouTube video about the North Seattle collection site.

Contact information:
--Thanks to LFP Rotary for this tip


Posted by DKH at 4:49 AM
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