Spring clean-up: time to get rid of motor oil, poisons, pesticides, and other hazardous waste





You don’t need to make an appointment, and there’s no fee for this service.





King County Household Hazardous Waste Facility - North Seattle







Phone: 206-296-4692

Email: haz.waste@kingcounty.gov

Phone line hours: Monday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm (except holidays) --Thanks to LFP Rotary for this tip



Contact information:--Thanks to LFP Rotary for this tip



