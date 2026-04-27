Retirement party for Shorewood shop teacher Paul Turner May 1, 2026

Paul Turner 1977 Shorewood’s metal shop teacher, Mr. Paul Turner, is retiring after 50 years. He’s the last of the original Shorewood teachers. Shorewood’s metal shop teacher, Mr. Paul Turner, is retiring after 50 years. He’s the last of the original Shorewood teachers.





Paul Turner (from left) 1980, 1981, 1983

50 years worth of students are holding a retirement party at Spin Alley (Arden Lanes) on Friday May 1, 2026 from 5:30 to 8:30pm. 50 years worth of students are holding a retirement party at Spin Alley (Arden Lanes) on Friday May 1, 2026 from 5:30 to 8:30pm.









If you remember him or had a class from him, you are encouraged to come to the party!





2022 Paul is 3rd from left with white hair and green shirt

No matter which version of Paul you knew, you are welcome to come wish him well as he concludes a very long career in Shoreline Schools. No matter which version of Paul you knew, you are welcome to come wish him well as he concludes a very long career in Shoreline Schools.







