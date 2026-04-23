Preview Day at Shoreline College May 14, 2026
Thursday, April 23, 2026
Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time: 4:00-7:00pm
Location: Shoreline College
Time: 4:00-7:00pm
Location: Shoreline College
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Explore 100+ academic and professional/technical programs
Explore 100+ academic and professional/technical programs
- Try hands-on, interactive demos
- Get help with your application
- Meet faculty, staff, and current students
- Win raffle prizes and giveaways
- Take exclusive tours of our new Bracken Building
- Grab a bite from Dick's Drive-in Food Truck
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