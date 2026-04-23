Preview Day at Shoreline College May 14, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Join us in May for Shoreline's first annual Preview Day, and discover what makes Shoreline an exciting place to learn, grow, and build your future!

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
Time: 4:00-7:00pm
Location: Shoreline College
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Explore 100+ academic and professional/technical programs
  • Try hands-on, interactive demos
  • Get help with your application
  • Meet faculty, staff, and current students
  • Win raffle prizes and giveaways
  • Take exclusive tours of our new Bracken Building
  • Grab a bite from Dick's Drive-in Food Truck

Posted by DKH at 2:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  