Recycling Collection Event in Kenmore May 16, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026

Recycling Collection Event in Kenmore
Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 9am to 3pm
Kenmore Park 'n Ride
Please enter off Bothell Way

The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are partnering for a combined Recycling Collection Event! 

Take a look at the Event Flyer to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items. 

The collection event will take place Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at NEW Location: Kenmore Park and Ride and Heron Haven Kenmore Women’s Shelter

While supplies last, for cash only, you can purchase a Rain Barrel or Compost Bin for $25!

Items you can bring (please view the event flyer for full details and information):
  • Tires - fees apply
  • Lead Acid Batteries
  • Alkaline Batteries
  • Electronic/Computer Equipment
  • TV Sets
  • Confidential Paper Shredding
  • Propane Tanks - fee applies
  • Porcelain Toilets & Sinks - fee applies
  • Refrigerators & Freezers - fee applies
  • Appliances/Scrap Metal - some fees apply
  • Bulky Wood
  • Electronic Equipment
  • Mattresses/Box Springs - fees apply
Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse!


Posted by DKH at 2:44 AM
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