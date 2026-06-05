Hillwood Neighborhood Public Art Walk Saturday June 6, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026


Saturday, June 6, 2026 – 10:00am
Hillwood Neighborhood Public Art Walk, Free
Meetup Location: Hillwood Park, parking lot. 19001 3rd Ave NW.
Walk is: 2.1 miles / 2 hours
Walk Difficulty Rating: Easy
Walk Leader: Hillwood Neighborhood Association

Walk Description: During this 2 mile walk you will view 14 installed artworks in Hillwood and learn how these were designed, fabricated and installed. 

Most of the walk will be on level streets and sidewalks, 2 gravel paths, and one wood-chipped path. No steep hills.


Posted by DKH at 2:07 AM
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