Hillwood Neighborhood Public Art Walk Saturday June 6, 2026
Friday, June 5, 2026
Meetup Location: Hillwood Park, parking lot. 19001 3rd Ave NW.
Walk is: 2.1 miles / 2 hours
Walk Difficulty Rating: Easy
Walk Leader: Hillwood Neighborhood Association
Walk Description: During this 2 mile walk you will view 14 installed artworks in Hillwood and learn how these were designed, fabricated and installed.
Most of the walk will be on level streets and sidewalks, 2 gravel paths, and one wood-chipped path. No steep hills.
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