All Over the Map: Stories Behind the Names of Washington Places and Things - Feliks Banel at Shoreline Library June 16, 2026
Friday, June 5, 2026
Presented by Feliks Banel
Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Registration not required.
For adults.
Cost: FREE
Registration not required.
How did your town get its name? What about your neighborhood school? Or that locally made candy bar?
In this talk, get the big picture of how names were given to geographic places in Washington, as well as to iconic local brands, and how those names can reflect deeper, and sometimes challenging, meanings.
Explore how names often evolve to better connect us to place and to our neighbors.
He served as deputy director of MOHAI; and has produced Edward R. Murrow Award-winning radio and podcasts and Emmy-winning TV about local history.
In partnership with Humanities Washington and sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
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