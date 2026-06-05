All Over the Map: Stories Behind the Names of Washington Places and Things - Feliks Banel at Shoreline Library June 16, 2026



All Over the Map: Stories Behind the Names of Washington Places and Things All Over the Map: Stories Behind the Names of Washington Places and Things





Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

For adults.

Cost: FREE

Registration not required.



For adults.Cost: FREERegistration not required.

How did your town get its name? What about your neighborhood school? Or that locally made candy bar?





In this talk, get the big picture of how names were given to geographic places in Washington, as well as to iconic local brands, and how those names can reflect deeper, and sometimes challenging, meanings.





Explore how names often evolve to better connect us to place and to our neighbors.





Feliks Banel Feliks Banel has worked in history and media since the 1990s. Feliks Banel has worked in history and media since the 1990s.





He served as deputy director of MOHAI; and has produced Edward R. Murrow Award-winning radio and podcasts and Emmy-winning TV about local history.





In partnership with Humanities Washington and sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 from 6-7:30pmPresented by Feliks Banel