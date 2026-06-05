Shoreline Fire Department's Station 51 Open House Pancake Breakfast & Safety Fair
Friday, June 5, 2026
7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA
Saturday, June 13, 9:00am to 12:00pm
Join the Shoreline Fire Department at the Station 51 Open House Pancake Breakfast & Safety Fair.
Challenge Course for Kids
Tour the Fire Engine, Aid Car and Rescue Truck
Live Firefighter Demonstration
Teddy Bear Clinic (Bring Your Own Bear)
Hands Only CPR
Free pancake breakfast between 9:00am to 11:00am.
Saturday, June 13, 9:00am to 12:00pm
Join the Shoreline Fire Department at the Station 51 Open House Pancake Breakfast & Safety Fair.
Challenge Course for Kids
Tour the Fire Engine, Aid Car and Rescue Truck
Live Firefighter Demonstration
Teddy Bear Clinic (Bring Your Own Bear)
Hands Only CPR
Free pancake breakfast between 9:00am to 11:00am.
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