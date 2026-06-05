Shoreline Fire Department's Station 51 Open House Pancake Breakfast & Safety Fair

Friday, June 5, 2026


Shoreline Fire Department Station 51 Open House
7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA
Saturday, June 13, 9:00am to 12:00pm

Join the Shoreline Fire Department at the Station 51 Open House Pancake Breakfast & Safety Fair.

Challenge Course for Kids
Tour the Fire Engine, Aid Car and Rescue Truck
Live Firefighter Demonstration
Teddy Bear Clinic (Bring Your Own Bear)
Hands Only CPR

Free pancake breakfast between 9:00am to 11:00am.


Posted by DKH at 1:49 AM
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