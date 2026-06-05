Shoreline Fire Department's Station 51 Open House Pancake Breakfast & Safety Fair

Saturday, June 13, 9:00am to 12:00pmJoin the Shoreline Fire Department at the Station 51 Open House Pancake Breakfast & Safety Fair.Challenge Course for KidsTour the Fire Engine, Aid Car and Rescue TruckLive Firefighter DemonstrationTeddy Bear Clinic (Bring Your Own Bear)Hands Only CPRFree pancake breakfast between 9:00am to 11:00am.