Tickets now available for BrickCon 2026 September 12-13 in Bellevue
Friday, June 5, 2026
It’s time to level up! BrickCon, the longest-running LEGO® fan convention in the world, is celebrating its 25th year! Once again hundreds of adult LEGO® builders will show off amazing original LEGO® creations. Last year, BrickCon had over 600 builders and over 1000 exhibits.
Unlike other events, BrickCon is not a travelling show. The annual convention is a locally-produced yearly event run completely by volunteers. Proceeds from the show go toward supporting the BrickCon Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting science, technology, engineering, art, and math skills in children. In commemoration of reaching our 25th year, this year’s theme is “Level 25 Unlocked.”
We are excited to welcome everyone to the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue Sept. 12-13. Besides the LEGO® models, the Bot Box is back for LEGO® robot battles all day. The play area and mosaic wall will be open for anyone to build something fun. Vendors will have sets, minifigures, or other items for sale.
“This is a very special commemorative year for us. No other LEGO® convention in the world has reached this milestone,” said Steve Walker, executive director of BrickCon.
“We welcome families and LEGO® fans to help us celebrate. We’ll also have some special surprise guests in attendance, so get your tickets now and stay tuned for more announcements!”
Tickets are available at www.brickcon.org. There are staggered entry times Saturday, 9am to 4pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Entry blocks before 3pm are $19, the last entry block starts at 3pm and is $17. Get tickets now before prices increase closer to the event. The first 1000 tickets sold will receive a special prize!
For more information about BrickCon, visit www.brickcon.org.
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