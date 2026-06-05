Summer Classes at Shoreline College through Continuing Education now open for registration
Friday, June 5, 2026
Explore learning opportunities all summer long! Shoreline CE offers an array of creative, flexible, affordable non-credit classes, and youth camps for all ages. Classes start July 1, 2026 and are planned through the end of August. Register today to save your seat!
Arts
- Drawing Plein Air, in nature
- Drawing & painting animal portraits
- Introduction to Mosaics
- Garden Stepping Stone
- Pet Portrait Framed Art
- Slate Stone Framed Art
- Weave washcloths (2+) on a Table Top Loom
- Woodland Park Players Musical "Newsies"
- Cascade Music Piano for Adults
- Jazz Ensemble
- Jazz Improv workshop
- Private Music Lessons (Piano, Voice, Percussion, Brass and more)
- Mindful Connection To Nature for Families
- Weight Training & Cardio Fitness
- Discover Voice-over
- Excel (scheduled in June)
- Tesla Start Automotive Training (Starts in June)
- Online flexible training with ed2go
- Basketball: All Skills or Advanced
- Black Rocket Camps 3d Video Game design
- Minecraft Designers
- Minecraft Movie Makers
- Minecraft Redstone Engineers
- UTube Content Creators
- Young Coders
- Creative Kaleidoscope: Music & Arts
- Creating & Coding Games w/JavaScript
- Filmmaking: Write, Direct & Film A Short Movie
- Imagine & Create Studio Arts
- Soccer Camps for ages 7-12
- Steel Toe Teens
- Volleyball: Fundamentals or Advanced
- Woodland Park Players "Newsies" Musical
Follow us on social media the Continuing Education webpage for more details:
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