Work party at Blue Heron Park June 13, 2026
Friday, June 5, 2026
Work parties are held the Second Saturdays of each month
9:00am to 12:00pm
Located at: 17035 Brookside Blvd NE
Join our latest collaborative restoration project to improve and maintain this stream side park near the Town Center. The next work party will include continued removal of invasive plants, pruning of existing natives, and preparing the main bed for future planting.
Please join us to help restore this small but important park in our community. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather. Questions? contact Linda Holman.
Please bring gloves and hand tools.
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