Town & Country Market debuts a limited edition Pride tote bag



The artist, Esmeralda Vasquez, is a self-taught multidisciplinary artist, muralist, and illustrator based in Seattle.





Her work is shaped by her experience as a Queer/Latinx artist from Washington's Yakima Valley and often explores symbolism, color theory, identity, and intentional storytelling.



"We're excited to launch this new artist tote collection with a design that celebrates inclusion, creativity, and community," said Ryan Ritter, CEO of Town & Country Markets. "Partnering with local artists allows us to continue to create meaningful pieces that reflect the people and neighborhoods connected to our markets while supporting organizations doing important work locally."



The new Pride Tote will support Lambert House, the Capitol Hill-based nonprofit and community center supporting LGBTQ+ youth, by donating $1 for every tote produced.



The launch showcases the company’s ongoing dedication to collaborating with local artists following its in-store murals and recently launched mugs. It also offers a first look at Town & Country Markets' broader artist tote collection arriving this July.





The upcoming July limited-edition tote bag release will feature the same market-specific designs showcased on its popular MiiR mug artist collection, inspired by each market location - Bainbridge, Ballard, Lakemont, Mill Creek, Poulsbo, and Shoreline.



Together, the tote collection celebrates people, and the distinct character, landmarks, history, and natural beauty of the communities surrounding each Town & Country Market location.









The Pride tote is available now in all Town & Country Market stores while supplies last, priced at $9.99. Images can be found HERE.





To learn more, visit townandcountrymarkets.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook to join in the delight of eating.

The artwork draws from lavender's association with love and devotion, the abundance of lavender throughout the Pacific Northwest, and the flower's historical ties to queer empowerment and identity.