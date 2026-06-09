Washington State Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial Service
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
|Lieutenant Adam Lamb, Bothell Fire
Died April 25, 2025 from occupational illness
This year’s memorial service will honor our following:
- Captain David Phay (December 17, 2018), Spokane Valley Fire
- Captain/Engineer Troy Phillips (April 25, 2023), Northport Fire
- Firefighter Michael Kelly Jensen (August 20, 2023), Naches Ranger District United States Forest Service
- Lieutenant Luther Loyd McCallister (February 22, 2025), South Kitsap Fire and Rescue
- Division Chief Shaun Ward (March 19, 2025), North Whatcom Fire and Rescue
- Lieutenant Adam Lamb (April 25, 2025), Bothell Fire Department
- Captain Brandon Minneman (June 24, 2025), Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority
- Deputy Chief Bill Mack (July 18, 2025), East Pierce Fire and Rescue
- Deputy Chief Jimmy Webb (September 5, 2025), Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority
- Firefighter Erich Rothausen (November 1, 2025), Whatcom County Fire District 7
Lamb passed away on April 25, 2025, following a courageous battle with mesothelioma - an occupational illness recognized as a Line of Duty Death. A U.S. Air Force Combat Controller and a 26-year veteran of the Bothell Fire Department, Lamb retired in March of 2024 due to his battle with cancer
We will memorialize these firefighters with a procession, a bell ceremony, plaque presentations to the families, and by hanging embroidered ribbons on the memorial pike pole.
The memorial service will begin at 1pm. The State Capitol is located at 416 Sid Snyder Avenue SE, Olympia Washington 98501.
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