Washington State Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial Service

Lieutenant Adam Lamb, Bothell Fire

Died April 25, 2025 from occupational illness Olympia – The annual Washington State Fallen Firefighters' Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, on the State Capitol’s West Campus, in Olympia. Olympia – The annual Washington State Fallen Firefighters' Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, on the State Capitol’s West Campus, in Olympia.





This year’s memorial service will honor our following:

Captain David Phay (December 17, 2018), Spokane Valley Fire

Captain/Engineer Troy Phillips (April 25, 2023), Northport Fire

Firefighter Michael Kelly Jensen (August 20, 2023), Naches Ranger District United States Forest Service

Lieutenant Luther Loyd McCallister (February 22, 2025), South Kitsap Fire and Rescue

Division Chief Shaun Ward (March 19, 2025), North Whatcom Fire and Rescue

Lieutenant Adam Lamb (April 25, 2025), Bothell Fire Department

Captain Brandon Minneman (June 24, 2025), Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority

Deputy Chief Bill Mack (July 18, 2025), East Pierce Fire and Rescue

Deputy Chief Jimmy Webb (September 5, 2025), Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority

Firefighter Erich Rothausen (November 1, 2025), Whatcom County Fire District 7

Lamb passed away on April 25, 2025, following a courageous battle with mesothelioma - an occupational illness recognized as a Line of Duty Death. A U.S. Air Force Combat Controller and a 26-year veteran of the Bothell Fire Department, Lamb retired in March of 2024 due to his battle with cancer







