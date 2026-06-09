Barnacle Creek culvert replacement project construction begins June 8, 2026 in Richmond Beach
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
|Barnacle Creek in NW Shoreline
The project is located on NW 204th Street and includes replacement of the existing culvert crossing, stream restoration, roadway improvements, drainage improvements, and related construction activities.
|Road closure and detour route
Local access will be maintained where feasible; however, motorists, pedestrians, and residents should expect detours and construction-related impacts during this period.
Construction activities are expected to continue through the fall of 2026.
Residents may experience temporary construction noise, truck traffic, equipment operations, and periodic utility or access impacts associated with the work.
OMA Construction, Inc. appreciates the public's patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed to enhance public infrastructure and fish passage within Barnacle Creek.
For project-related questions, please contact:
City of Shoreline Public Works
Construction activities are expected to continue through the fall of 2026.
Residents may experience temporary construction noise, truck traffic, equipment operations, and periodic utility or access impacts associated with the work.
OMA Construction, Inc. appreciates the public's patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed to enhance public infrastructure and fish passage within Barnacle Creek.
For project-related questions, please contact:
City of Shoreline Public Works
Joel Corlew
or visit this information page
Engineer II - Capital Projects
(206) 307-9773
or visit this information page
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