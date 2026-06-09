Barnacle Creek culvert replacement project construction begins June 8, 2026 in Richmond Beach

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Barnacle Creek in NW Shoreline
OMA Construction, Inc. will begin construction activities for the Barnacle Creek Culvert Replacement Project on June 8, 2026, in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline.

The project is located on NW 204th Street and includes replacement of the existing culvert crossing, stream restoration, roadway improvements, drainage improvements, and related construction activities.

Road closure and detour route
A full closure of NW 204th Street will be implemented beginning June 23, 2026, and is anticipated to remain in place through September 5, 2026. 

Local access will be maintained where feasible; however, motorists, pedestrians, and residents should expect detours and construction-related impacts during this period.

Construction activities are expected to continue through the fall of 2026.

Residents may experience temporary construction noise, truck traffic, equipment operations, and periodic utility or access impacts associated with the work.

OMA Construction, Inc. appreciates the public's patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed to enhance public infrastructure and fish passage within Barnacle Creek.

For project-related questions, please contact:

City of Shoreline Public Works 
Joel Corlew
Engineer II - Capital Projects
(206) 307-9773

or visit this information page


Posted by DKH at 2:44 AM
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