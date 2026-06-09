Sunday sign-waving June 14, 2026 in Shoreline - we can make a difference together

Pride, troops take center stage at Social Justice Sunday's sign-waving

Next Sunday 'Sing out' on Flag Day













The next "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving is scheduled for next Sunday, June 14, Flag Day, at the same time and location; a perfect outing for anyone looking to counter-program the message being sent by the president and his subscription-only airing of cage match fights on the White House grounds. Fortify Washington founder Scott Menzies was on hand Sunday collecting signatures to urge the Shoreline City Council to pass a resolution opposing anti-Trans initiatives and encourage the state and voters to support initiative reforms to prevent extremely wealthy individuals from pushing personal extremist views.The nearly 70 attendees at the event, organized every Sunday, 1-2 p.m. by local group Everyday Activists at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St, were met mostly by a chorus of supportive horn honks, two middle fingers and one person shouting the sign-holders had been paid by some unnamed entity, a suggestion which drew guffaws from the affirmed volunteers.The next "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving is scheduled for next, at the same time and location; a perfect outing for anyone looking to counter-program the message being sent by the president and his subscription-only airing of cage match fights on the White House grounds.





Spend an hour of your weekend (rain or shine) standing up for something you believe is important for your country and let others know they are not alone.

Bring a sign (some will be available to borrow), a flag or just yourself and let your voice be heard. Non-perishable food and toiletry items will also be accepted for donation to a local charity helping those in need. Bring a sign (some will be available to borrow), a flag or just yourself and let your voice be heard. Non-perishable food and toiletry items will also be accepted for donation to a local charity helping those in need.





Additional sign-wavings will be held every Sunday in June, 6/21 and 6/28 (@everydayshoreline.bsky.social).



Also on Sunday, there are "No Kings: Rise Up, Sing Out" watch parties.The center of these events is a livestream concert hosted by the Committee for the First Amendment featuring such musicians and supporters as Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Wilson Cruz, Patti Smith, Jane Fonda, Joy Reid, and others, starting at 4:30pm PT.









This is our country too. We have a say. We can make a difference - together.



--Pamela Mieth Check out Mobilize.us for nearby parties or to host your own (Snohomish County, Lynnwood, and Seattle have watch parties scheduled), and head to one after.This is our country too. We have a say. We can make a difference - together.





Shoreline-Edmonds line -Flags, chalk drawings and home-made signs proclaiming care for our fellow humans, be they any gender, race, sexual orientation of immigration status were the most colorful statements at Sunday's sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.They were joined by statements supporting our troops in harm's way as what President Trump has called his "little excursion" in the Middle East continues to heat up, felt particularly keenly coming the day after the anniversary of D-Day, when American and Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in 1944, beginning the hard-fought push to end World War II in Europe.Still others called for the continued release of the Epstein files, a return to ethics and oversight in government, humane treatment of immigrants, demilitarization of ICE and law enforcement on our community streets, and more.