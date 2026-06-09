34th annual Richmond Beach Garden Tour June 20, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026


The Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) garden tour started in 1993, making it the longest running neighborhood garden tour in Western Washington! 

The tour this year is on Saturday, June 20, 2026 from 11am to 4pm. There will be eight beautiful gardens on the tour this year that you can visit in any order. 

Paper maps available at Sky Nursery, Vault 177, and the Richmond Beach Library. 

The map is also available using the QR code on the poster. The tour is free and sponsored by the RBCA.


Posted by DKH at 2:59 AM
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