Jobs: WSDOT Administrative Assistant 2 On-Call
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$22.12 – $29.46 Hourly
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an On-Call Administrative Assistant 2 in Shoreline, WA. As a valued member of the Northwest Region Administrative Services team, this position serves as a versatile administrative professional, providing critical support to offices throughout the region. Working under the direction of the Forms and Records Analyst 3, this position operates in a dynamic, on-call capacity, stepping in to support offices during staffing shortages, employee leave, and other operational needs.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
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