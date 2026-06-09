Jobs: WSDOT Administrative Assistant 2 On-Call

Tuesday, June 9, 2026

WSDOT
Administrative Assistant 2 | On-Call
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$22.12 – $29.46 Hourly

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an On-Call Administrative Assistant 2 in Shoreline, WA. As a valued member of the Northwest Region Administrative Services team, this position serves as a versatile administrative professional, providing critical support to offices throughout the region. Working under the direction of the Forms and Records Analyst 3, this position operates in a dynamic, on-call capacity, stepping in to support offices during staffing shortages, employee leave, and other operational needs.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 3:21 AM
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