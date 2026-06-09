Summer camps for kids from the City of Shoreline

The countdown to summer break is officially on! If you’re looking to keep your kids active, learning, and off screens this season, we’ve got you covered.

The Creatives : Let them step into the spotlight in Drama Camp or learn the art of cinematic storytelling in Film Camp.

: Let them step into the spotlight in Drama Camp or learn the art of cinematic storytelling in Film Camp. The Adventurers : Let them connect with the Pacific Northwest environment in our popular Nature Camps.

: Let them connect with the Pacific Northwest environment in our popular Nature Camps. The Athletes: Keep them moving, healthy, and building teamwork skills in our dynamic Sports Camps.

Keep them moving, healthy, and building teamwork skills in our dynamic Sports Camps. The Older Kids: Keep your older kids engaged with hands-on projects and community adventures in our dedicated Teen/Tween Camps.

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline Need flexibility? We offer both half-day and full-day sessions to make scheduling easy on working parents. We offer both half-day and full-day sessions to make scheduling easy on working parents.





Scholarship options and payment plans are also available for qualifying resident families because we believe every child deserves an unforgettable summer.



Ready to lock in your plans? Spaces are limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis.









The cost of the camps varies by camp. Camp Shoreline is $260/week for residents, and our specialty camps vary greatly depending on full day/half day and what they are.













From full-day childcare solutions to half-day specialized programs, we have a camp to match every interest and schedule.What's waiting for your camper this summer?