Spring into Summer with Sno-King Folk Dancers - May 2026
Thursday, April 30, 2026
Hop into the fun of international folk dance every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm, and the Second Saturday of each month at the same time, for a party.
Our varied repertory of partner, no-partner, set, and individual dances from all over will keep you from getting into a rut.
We usually teach something, except at parties. You don't need to bring a partner, and there is always time for requests.
- Wednesday May 6 and Wednesday May 20 will start at 6:30pm for the beginners class, before the regular dance.
- Saturday May 9 - 7:00-9:00pm is SPRING INTO SUMMER, our Second Saturday Party. Finger food snacks to share are welcome.
- Wednesday May 13 - 6:45pm sharp- starts early for set teaching night. Latecomers may not be able to join a set.
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. $8.00: first time free.
Info: www.sno-king.org , dancesnoking@gmail.com, or 425-610-9393.
0 comments:
Post a Comment