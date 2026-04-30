Spring into Summer with Sno-King Folk Dancers - May 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Photo by Mary Ann Tracy

Sno-King Folk Dancers - May 2026

Hop into the fun of international folk dance every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm, and the Second Saturday of each month at the same time, for a party. 

Our varied repertory of partner, no-partner, set, and individual dances from all over will keep you from getting into a rut.

We usually teach something, except at parties. You don't need to bring a partner, and there is always time for requests.
  • Wednesday May 6 and Wednesday May 20 will start at 6:30pm for the beginners class, before the regular dance.
  • Saturday May 9 - 7:00-9:00pm is SPRING INTO SUMMER, our Second Saturday Party. Finger food snacks to share are welcome.
  • Wednesday May 13 - 6:45pm sharp- starts early for set teaching night. Latecomers may not be able to join a set.
Among the dances to be taught in May are dances from Serbia, Canada/Scotland, the USA, and Albania. Now that spring is here, join the whirl and dance with us. It's always a pleasure to dance on the wonderful floor at the Grange.

Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. $8.00: first time free. 
Info: www.sno-king.org , dancesnoking@gmail.com, or 425-610-9393.


Posted by DKH at 9:46 PM
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