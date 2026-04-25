46th Legislative District in-person town hall



Sen. Javier Valdez, Representative Gerry Pollet and Representative Darya Farivar are hosting a community town hall. Sen. Javier Valdez, Representative Gerry Pollet and Representative Darya Farivar are hosting a community town hall.









The 46th LD covers northeast Seattle, from 45th to 145th, primarily east of Aurora. ( Map









Join us next Tuesday April 28, 2026 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at North Seattle College. We’ll be in the Auditorium taking your questions and sharing updates on the outcome of the 2026 legislative session.