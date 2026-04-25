46th Legislative District in-person town hall
Saturday, April 25, 2026
Sen. Javier Valdez, Representative Gerry Pollet and Representative Darya Farivar are hosting a community town hall.
Join us next Tuesday April 28, 2026 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at North Seattle College. We’ll be in the Auditorium taking your questions and sharing updates on the outcome of the 2026 legislative session.
The 46th LD covers northeast Seattle, from 45th to 145th, primarily east of Aurora. (Map)
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